Israel releases 56 Palestinians detained from Gaza Strip

Israel released 56 Palestinians on Monday who were detained during the recent ground operation in Gaza, according to the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.
The Palestinians were released through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, the Authority said in a press statement.

The statement claimed that traces of torture were observed on the bodies of the released individuals.

Local sources and Palestinian human rights organizations reported that the Israeli army had arrested dozens of Palestinians during the operation and transferred them to undisclosed locations.

