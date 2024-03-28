News / World

Forest fires ravage 19 states in Mexico

Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2024-03-28
A total of 120 active forest fires have been recorded in Mexico, preliminarily affecting 7,137 hectares in 19 states, the Mexican government said on Wednesday.
AFP

Partial view of a forest fire that affects an avocado plantation in Cerro del Aguila, recognized as a Protected Natural Area and Forest Restoration site in Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, taken on March 26.

According to a report by the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), there are 120 forest fires in 19 states, with the central state of Hidalgo worst hit, having so far burned 1,874 hectares.

Conafor's preliminary report said there are active fires where an estimate of the affected open field is still not available. In recent days, 42 fires have been extinguished, preliminarily affecting 2,608 hectares.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference that a total of 6,000 Mexican soldiers and marines, and Civil Protection and Conafor personnel, are working to control the fires. He assured that there is currently no risk to the population caused by the blazes.

The president also lamented the death of four people in firefighting efforts in the state of Mexico, namely two community members, a police officer, and a firefighter.

