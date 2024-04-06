Mexico suspends ties with Ecuador after police break into its embassy in Quito
14:06 UTC+8, 2024-04-06 0
Mexico suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police broke into the country's embassy in Quito and arrested former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas.
Glas has been taking refuge in the Mexican embassy in Quito since last December.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
