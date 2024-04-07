News / World

Israel withdraws all ground troops except for one brigade from southern Gaza: media reports

Israel withdrew all ground troops except for one brigade from southern Gaza on Sunday, local media reported.

The one brigade, named Nahal, remains in central Gaza, splitting the strip in two and preventing the return of civilians from south to north of Gaza.

In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reorganized itself around Gaza after new "security zones" were established, according to Israel's state-owned Kan TV news.

Israeli troops will now focus on "intelligence-based" raids and refreshing forces in preparation to return to Gaza if necessary, said the report, citing IDF sources.

The departure of troops is "not related to political pressure," it added.

Source: Xinhua
