More countries in solidarity with Mexico over Ecuadorian raid of embassy in Quito

MIKTA, a five-country consultative group, expressed their solidarity with Mexico in the aftermath of Ecuador's police raid on its embassy in Quito, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Foreign ministers from Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, and Australia expressed their "deepest concern" over "the violence applied against Mexican diplomatic staff," the group said in a statement published by the ministry on social media.

"This event establishes a serious precedent undermining the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, in particular the principle of inviolability of diplomatic facilities and their personnel," said the statement.

Ecuadorian police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito on April 5 to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, just hours after Mexico granted him political asylum, prompting Mexico to sever ties with Ecuador.

"As Ecuador, we are also going to defend our version of the events," Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld told reporters on Wednesday at the National Assembly, where she reported to lawmakers on the April 5 raid.