Man arrested, injuries reported after stabbing in Sydney's west: police

A police operation is underway in Wakeley, a suburb in Sydney's west, following reports of a stabbing on Monday night.

A police operation is underway in Wakeley, a suburb in Sydney's west, following reports of a stabbing on Monday night.

The New South Wales Police Force confirmed in a statement that officers attended a location on Welcome Street in Wakeley after receiving reports a number of people were stabbed.

A male has been arrested and he is assisting police with inquiries.

The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Police urged people to avoid the area.