Pakistani FM Ishaq Dar designated deputy PM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was designated on Sunday as the deputy prime minister, a notification of Pakistani's Cabinet division said.

A notification issued by the Cabinet secretariat of the Cabinet division said that Dar has been given the charge "with immediate effect and until further orders."

After the formation of the new government earlier this year, Dar took the oath as the foreign minister of Pakistan.

The 73-year-old seasoned politician is a member of the senate, or the upper house of the country's parliament, and an important figure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He had also served several times in the past as the finance minister of the South Asian country.