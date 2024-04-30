﻿
News / World

Indonesia's Mount Ruang erupts again, closes international airport

AFP
  12:11 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times, forcing evacuations, the closure of a nearby international airport and the raising of the alert level to its highest.
AFP
  12:11 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Indonesia's Mount Ruang erupts again, closes international airport
AFP

An eruption from Mount Ruang volcano is seen from Tagulandang island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on April 30, 2024.

Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times again on Tuesday, the country's volcanology agency said, forcing evacuations, the closure of a nearby international airport and the raising of the alert level to its highest.

Authorities had warned the threat from the volcano was not over after it erupted more than half a dozen times this month, sparking the evacuation of more than 6,000 people.

Ruang, located in Indonesia's outermost region of North Sulawesi province, erupted at around 1:15am local time (5:15pm GMT Monday) and twice more Tuesday morning, the volcanology agency said in a statement.

The volcano sent a tower of ash more than 5 kilometers into the sky, it said.

The agency also re-instated a 6-kilometer exclusion zone and said locals should be aware of "the potential for ejections of incandescent rocks, hot clouds and tsunamis due to eruption material entering the sea."

Images released by the agency showed a molten red column bursting into the sky, a large ash cloud spilling from the crater and burning embers near local houses.

More than 800 people live on Ruang, all of whom were evacuated this month.

Some had returned to their homes after the emergency response status ended on Monday, an AFP journalist said.

It was unclear how many residents had gone back and how many were forced to evacuate one more.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     