Russia denies claims of using chemical weapons: Kremlin

The accusations of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine are unfounded, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the United States accused Russia of allegedly using the toxic substance chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops, according to media reports.

"Such announcements sound absolutely unfounded and are not supported by anything," Peskov said, adding that Russia has been and remains committed to its obligations under international law regarding the use of chemical weapons.