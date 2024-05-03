﻿
News / World

Iraqi Shiite militia claims attack on Israel

Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-05-03       0
A Shiite militia in Iraq on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on a vital site in Israel.
Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-05-03       0

A Shiite militia in Iraq on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on a vital site in Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that its fighters conducted a strike "with appropriate weapons on a vital target within the Dead Sea (area) on Friday morning," without providing additional details about the specific location targeted or any resulting casualties.

The strike came hours after the militia claimed responsibility for missile attacks with long-range al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles on two vital sites in Tel Aviv and one in Be'er Sheva in southern Israel.

The statements stressed that the attacks were carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza" and the militia pledged to persist in targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     