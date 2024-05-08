Singapore's F-16 jet crashes at air base

An F-16 fighter jet of the Singaporean Airforce crashed within Tengah Air Base Wednesday.

An F-16 fighter jet of the Singaporean Airforce crashed within Tengah Air Base Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense.

The plane experienced an issue during take-off and the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures. The pilot successfully ejected and is receiving medical attention. No other personnel are hurt.

Further investigation into the accident is ongoing.