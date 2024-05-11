Australia to stop exporting live sheep by sea from May 1, 2028

The country will stop exporting live sheep by sea from May 1, 2028, while unveiling a package of 107 million Australian dollars (US$71 million) to help the industry transition.

The Australian government announced on Saturday that the country will stop exporting live sheep by sea from May 1, 2028, while unveiling a package of 107 million Australian dollars (US$71 million) to help the industry transition.

Australian Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt said the government was taking these measures to protect the welfare of Australian sheep, according to a media release by the minister.

"The community expects Australia to have the world's best animal welfare practices," Watt said. "I understand that some in the community will want to see the trade stopped tomorrow, and others not at all."

"This approach strikes the right balance, based on extensive industry and community consultation," he said.

Legislation enacting the phase out will be introduced in this term of parliament, which is due to expire in July 2025.

"We are giving certainty to sheep producers and the supply chain by legislating the date, and putting 107 million dollars on the table to enable an orderly and well-planned transition away from the trade," Watt said.

While the live sheep export industry has been in decline for many years, down from 415 million Australian dollars in 2002-03 to 77 million Australian dollars in 2022-23, the demand for processed sheepmeat both in Australia and overseas has been rapidly expanding, according to the media release.

This presents an opportunity for more processing to occur onshore in the state of Western Australia, which will mean more local jobs, the minister said.