﻿
News / World

Australia to stop exporting live sheep by sea from May 1, 2028

Xinhua
  18:52 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0
The country will stop exporting live sheep by sea from May 1, 2028, while unveiling a package of 107 million Australian dollars (US$71 million) to help the industry transition.
Xinhua
  18:52 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0

The Australian government announced on Saturday that the country will stop exporting live sheep by sea from May 1, 2028, while unveiling a package of 107 million Australian dollars (US$71 million) to help the industry transition.

Australian Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt said the government was taking these measures to protect the welfare of Australian sheep, according to a media release by the minister.

"The community expects Australia to have the world's best animal welfare practices," Watt said. "I understand that some in the community will want to see the trade stopped tomorrow, and others not at all."

"This approach strikes the right balance, based on extensive industry and community consultation," he said.

Legislation enacting the phase out will be introduced in this term of parliament, which is due to expire in July 2025.

"We are giving certainty to sheep producers and the supply chain by legislating the date, and putting 107 million dollars on the table to enable an orderly and well-planned transition away from the trade," Watt said.

While the live sheep export industry has been in decline for many years, down from 415 million Australian dollars in 2002-03 to 77 million Australian dollars in 2022-23, the demand for processed sheepmeat both in Australia and overseas has been rapidly expanding, according to the media release.

This presents an opportunity for more processing to occur onshore in the state of Western Australia, which will mean more local jobs, the minister said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     