Slovak court puts PM shooting suspect in pre-trial detention

Reuters

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, Slovakia, has remanded in custody the man accused of the attempted murder of Prime Minister Robert Fico, court spokeswoman Katarina Kudjakova said on Saturday.

The decision is not yet final, the spokeswoman was quoted by the News Agency of the Slovak Republic as saying.

A prosecutor of the General Prosecutor's Office proposed to take into custody the accused, 71-year-old Juraj C., because of his possible escape and due to the risk he might continue his criminal activity, reported the TASR.

Fico sustained four gunshot wounds in an attack when he greeted supporters after chairing a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova on Wednesday. He is currently hospitalized in Banska Bystrica in a stable but serious state.