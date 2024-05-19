Helicopter carrying Iran's president suffers accident, makes rough landing: state TV

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday suffered accident and made a rough landing in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan,reported state IRIB TV.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday suffered an accident and made a rough landing in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan, reported state IRIB TV.

It added rescue teams were on their way to the scene of the incident, but unfavorable climatic conditions and heavy fog were slowing their efforts.

Meanwhile, the official news agency IRNA said that an accident had occurred to one of the helicopters of the convoy carrying Raisi and his teams.