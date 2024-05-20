﻿
Fiji gov't mulls evacuation of Fijians in New Caledonia

  18:29 UTC+8, 2024-05-20
The Fijian government is considering evacuating its people living in New Caledonia as unrest in the French territory escalates, said Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Monday in parliament.

Rabuka said his government is working with Australia and New Zealand to bring Fijians home, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

Six people have been killed in riots, which erupted last week after the French parliament passed reforms to local provincial elections in New Caledonia, allowing French residents who have lived there for 10 years or more to vote.

France has since deployed troops to New Caledonia to try and stem the unrest.

Source: Xinhua
