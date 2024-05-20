Official says rescuers spot helicopter carrying Iran's president: media

Rescuers have spotted the helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials, an official told Iranian state television Monday.

Rescue teams were reaching the helicopter, said Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of Iran's Red Crescent Society.

A hard landing happened to the helicopter carrying Raisi and other senior officials in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on Sunday.