17 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in India's Chhattisgarh
21:57 UTC+8, 2024-05-20 0
At least 17 people were killed and eight others injured Monday after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, officials said.
At least 17 people were killed and eight others injured Monday after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, officials said.
