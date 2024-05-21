﻿
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,647

Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0
The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,647, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said in a press statement on Tuesday.
Reuters

Satellite imagery shows tents and shelters after the displacement of Gazans, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza strip, May 8.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,647, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said in a press statement on Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 85 Palestinians and wounded 200 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,647 and injuries to 79,852 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in October 2023.

The Israeli army said in a statement that drones and fighter aircraft bombed nearly 70 "terrorist targets" in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, including military buildings, weapons depots, warehouses, rocket launchers, surveillance units, and other military infrastructure.

Israeli forces killed a number of militants in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza Strip, including a "terrorist group" that was shooting at soldiers, read the statement.

It added that the Israeli forces were continuing their operations in the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah, where a drone killed a "terrorist" who was firing mortar shells at Israeli soldiers.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
