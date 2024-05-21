﻿
ICC prosecutor asks for arrest warrants for Israeli, Hamas leaders

Xinhua
  09:12 UTC+8, 2024-05-21
Xinhua
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said Monday he is applying for arrest warrants for two Israeli government officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and three Hamas leaders.

Karim Khan said in a statement that he has "reasonable grounds to believe" that Netanyahu and Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, bear responsibility for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed in the Gaza Strip since October 8, 2023.

The three Hamas leaders are Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (Deif) and Ismail Haniyeh, who the ICC prosecutor said are responsible for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed on the territory of Israel and in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
