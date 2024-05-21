At least 1 died, 30 injured after Singapore airliner hits severe turbulence

Severe turbulence on the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore has left at least one passenger dead and 30 injured.

Severe turbulence on the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore has left at least one passenger dead and 30 injured, forcing an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, local media reported.

The Boeing 777-300ER jet experienced severe turbulence en route and was forced to divert to Bangkok, where it landed safely at 3:45pm local time, Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on the flight, according to a social media post by the airline.