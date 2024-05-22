﻿
Israel recalls envoys to Ireland, Norway over moves to recognize Palestinian state

Israel recalled its envoys from Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations" Wednesday ahead of the two governments' expected moves to formally recognize a Palestinian state.
Reuters

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announces that the government will recognize Palestine as an independent state from May 28, during a press conference in Marmorhallen in Oslo, Norway, on May 22, 2024.

Israel recalled its envoys from Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations" Wednesday ahead of the two governments' expected moves to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

"Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not go over this in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further consultations in Jerusalem," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Norway will recognize Palestine as a state as of May 28, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday at a press conference, despite warnings from the Israeli government.

Spain will recognize Palestine as a state on May 28, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday in the Spanish parliament.

"Next Tuesday, May 28, Spain's Cabinet will approve the recognition of the Palestinian state," he said, adding that his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu was putting the two-state solution in "danger" with his policy of "pain and destruction" in the Gaza Strip.

The Irish government has called a press conference for 7am GMT to announce its decision, according to local media.

