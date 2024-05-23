4 people, including 3 kids, found dead after fire in Tokyo

Four people, including three children, were found dead after a fire broke out on Thursday at a house in Tokyo, local media reported.

The Tokyo Fire Department received a call around 1:30pm local time about the blaze in a two-story house in the Togoshi area of Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, which was almost completely extinguished within about 30 minutes, public broadcaster NHK said.

The bodies of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, and three children under the age of 10 were found on a futon mattress in a room on the first floor, the report said.

The four, all believed to have been residents of the house, appear to have suffered from knife wounds, it added.

A man, around his 40s, was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke and the police are expected to question him.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the details of the situation.