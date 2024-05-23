﻿
4 people, including 3 kids, found dead after fire in Tokyo

Four people, including three children, were found dead after a fire broke out on Thursday at a house in Tokyo, local media reported.
The Tokyo Fire Department received a call around 1:30pm local time about the blaze in a two-story house in the Togoshi area of Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, which was almost completely extinguished within about 30 minutes, public broadcaster NHK said.

The bodies of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, and three children under the age of 10 were found on a futon mattress in a room on the first floor, the report said.

The four, all believed to have been residents of the house, appear to have suffered from knife wounds, it added.

A man, around his 40s, was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke and the police are expected to question him.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the details of the situation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
