4 killed, 25 injured in building collapse on Spain's Mallorca island

  17:48 UTC+8, 2024-05-24
At least four people have been killed and 25 others were injured due to a building collapse on the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to media reports on Thursday.
Rescue crews work at the scene where a two-storey building collapsed on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Thursday.

At least four people have been killed and 25 others were injured due to a building collapse on the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to media reports on Thursday.

The incident took place when a restaurant located on the ground floor of the building sank to the basement, the Spanish public TV reported.

According to sources from security forces, the collapse occurred around 20:30pm local time. Spanish police, firefighters and health emergency services are working at the scene, and more than a dozen ambulances have been mobilized.

Many tourists and citizens have also gathered around the collapsed restaurant, although security forces have kept the street on the beachfront closed to facilitate the work of rescue teams.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
