﻿
News / World

Emergency response team sent to landslide-impacted region in PNG

Xinhua
  17:23 UTC+8, 2024-05-24       0
An emergency response team has been sent to Papua New Guinea (PNG)'s northern Enga province after a massive landslide hit the region early Friday morning, local media reported.
Xinhua
  17:23 UTC+8, 2024-05-24       0

An emergency response team has been sent to Papua New Guinea (PNG)'s northern Enga province after a massive landslide hit the region early Friday morning, local media reported.

Enga provincial administrator Sandis Tsaka told Loop PNG that the emergency force was deployed to the landslide incident site at Mulitaka in Porgera-Paiela district to assess damages.

The administrator expressed heartfelt sympathies to those affected communities and families of six villages in Mulitaka.

"The Enga provincial government's immediate response is to compile a rapid impact assessment in order to mobilize relief assistance to the affected communities while establishing dialogue with the management of affected organizations including New Porgera Limited and the national government to work on opening the access road to Porgera that was substantially damaged and blocked," said Tsaka.

At about 3am local time on Friday, a landslide struck Kaokalam village in Enga province, located over 600 km northwest of PNG's capital Port Moresby.

Residents told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the death toll rose above 100, but the figure has yet to be confirmed by local authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     