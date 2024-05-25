Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,857: ministry

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,857, Gaza health authorities said in a press statement on Friday.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,857, Gaza health authorities said in a press statement on Friday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 57 Palestinians and wounded 93 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,857 and injuries to 80,293 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in October 2023.

Local sources and eyewitnesses told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes targeted on Friday a residential house in the east of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense Service said in a brief statement that its crew recovered the bodies of eight people, including children and women, from under the rubble of the house.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.