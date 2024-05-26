﻿
Hamas announces capture of Israeli soldiers in Gaza, Israel denies

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-26
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, on Sunday announced the capture of an unspecified number of Israeli soldiers during an operation in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

"Our fighters were able to carry out a complex operation on Saturday afternoon in the northern Gaza Strip, where they lured an Israeli force into one of the tunnels in the Jabalia camp, clashed with it from zero distance, and killed, captured, and wounded all its members," Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a statement.

A video clip released by Hamas showed an individual being dragged in a tunnel, purportedly an Israeli soldier, but this has not been independently verified.

The video also showcased weapons and equipment claimed to be used by Israeli soldiers.

In response to the announcement, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said "there is no incident of kidnapping a soldier in Gaza."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
