﻿
News / World

Severe heat wave grips north, northwest India

Xinhua
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-27       0
The mercury has been hovering at nearly 50 degrees Celsius in parts of north and northwest India for the past couple of days.
Xinhua
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-27       0
Severe heat wave grips north, northwest India
Imaginechina

People are treated in a hospital for heatstroke in Ahmedabad, India, on May 25, 2024.

The mercury has been hovering at nearly 50 degrees Celsius in parts of north and northwest India for the past couple of days.

Schools in Gurugram city, adjacent to Delhi, were shut for the next five days as a precautionary measure.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe heat wave was prevailing in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and western parts of Uttar Pradesh, and was most likely to continue for the next couple of days.

As a precautionary measure to save children from the inclement weather, schools up to eighth standard were shut down in Gurugram, a city adjacent to Delhi but a part of Haryana state.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     