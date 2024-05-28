﻿
News / World

SpaceX plans to launch Starship's fourth flight test in June

Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
SpaceX plans to have the fourth flight test of its giant Starship rocket as soon as June 5, pending regulatory approval, according to the company.
Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
SpaceX plans to launch Starship's fourth flight test in June
Reuters

SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype is pictured in the rocket launch area in Brownsville, Texas, US, May 12, 2024.

SpaceX plans to have the fourth flight test of its giant Starship rocket as soon as June 5, pending regulatory approval, according to the company.

SpaceX had Starship's third flight test in March, but the company lost communication with the vehicle before it made it to its planned splashdown location in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX said the third flight test made tremendous strides toward a future of rapidly reliable reusable rockets. The test completed several exciting firsts, including the first Starship reentry from space, the first ever opening and closing of Starship's payload door in space, and a successful propellant transfer demonstration.

The fourth flight test will focus from achieving orbit to demonstrating the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy, said SpaceX. The primary objectives will be executing a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieving a controlled entry of Starship.

Flight 4 will fly a similar trajectory as the previous flight test, with Starship targeted to splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively referred to as Starship, represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     