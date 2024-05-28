10 killed as stone quarry collapses in India's Mizoram

At least 10 people were killed and many others feared trapped under the debris as a stone quarry collapsed Tuesday in India's northeastern state of Mizoram, police said.

The stone quarry collapsed when heavy rains hit the state in the aftermath of cyclone Remal which made landfall along the coastline of India and Bangladesh on Sunday night.

According to officials, the stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram.

"This morning a stone quarry collapsed in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, killing 10 people and trapping many others," an official said.

Immediately after the incident, authorities rushed rescue teams to pull the bodies and survivors from the quarry.

Officials said the rescue operation was hampered by the relentless rain and landslides in the area.

Reports said a child was rescued from the site and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The collapse of the stone quarry also caused significant damage to nearby houses.

In the wake of heavy rains, the authorities have ordered the closure of all schools.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall across northeastern states over the next two days.