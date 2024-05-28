Flight receives fake bomb threat in Indian airport

Authorities Tuesday took a domestic flight to an isolation bay at the airport in Indian capital Delhi following a bomb threat, officials said.

The scare however turned out to be a hoax.

Officials said the flight from Delhi to Varanasi, belonging to the private airline IndiGo, was taken to the isolation bay immediately after a telephone call was received from the Indira Gandhi International Airport regarding a bomb threat.

The flight with 176 passengers onboard was stopped on the runway minutes before its take off from the airport. All the passengers and crew were deboarded through an emergency door and the plane was subjected to a thorough check.

However, no suspicious objects were found inside the plane.

"The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area," reads a statement by the airline.

The incident is the latest among a series of hoax bomb threats that have been sent to schools, airports and hospitals in the national capital and other places.