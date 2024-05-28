Spain to recognize a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
15:31 UTC+8, 2024-05-28 0
Spain will recognize a Palestinian state including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, unified under the Palestinian National Authority and with East Jerusalem as its capital.
15:31 UTC+8, 2024-05-28 0
Spain will recognize a Palestinian state including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, unified under the Palestinian National Authority and with East Jerusalem as its capital, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports