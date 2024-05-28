﻿
Thousands being evacuated from still-active landslide in PNG

Xinhua
  13:29 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
Thousands of residents are being evacuated from the still-active massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote Enga province on Tuesday.
AFP

This undated handout photo taken by the UN Development Programme and released on May 28, 2024, shows locals digging at the site of a landslide at Mulitaka village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province.

Thousands of residents are being evacuated from the still-active massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote Enga province on Tuesday, after parts of a mountain collapsed early Friday, burying over 2,000 people.

Nearly 8,000 people have been told to be on standby for evacuation from the landslide-prone area, Radio New Zealand Pacific reported on Tuesday.

Enga provincial disaster committee chairperson and provincial administrator Sandis Tsaka said some were already being evacuated, but the number was unclear.

The Papua New Guinea National Disaster Center has confirmed that more than 2,000 people were buried alive after the massive landslide occurred early Friday in Enga province.

Serhan Aktoprak, chief of mission for the International Organization for Migration in the Pacific island country, told Xinhua that the UN migration agency received the statement on Monday.

According to the statement issued by the center's acting director Lusete Laso Mana, the disaster also caused major destruction to buildings and food gardens and led to a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country.

