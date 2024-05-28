﻿
News / World

Japan personal data leaks hit record 13,000 cases in FY 2023

  22:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
  22:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0

Personal data leaks in Japan hit a record 13,279 cases in fiscal 2023, up some 70 percent from the previous year, underscoring poor data management in both the public and private sectors, local media reported Tuesday.

The number was boosted by municipal governments reporting nearly 1,000 cases after they were newly included among those required to report such leaks, while firms saw a sharp increase, Kyodo News reported, citing a draft annual report by a government panel.

Of the total, 12,120 data leaks were reported by the private sector in the fiscal year ended in March, up 58 percent from a year earlier.

The public sector, including government agencies and municipal governments, accounted for 1,159 cases, around 10 times the number reported in the prior year, according to the report.

The report is expected to be released officially after the government's approval in early June.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
﻿
