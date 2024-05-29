2 more unexpected compounds found in Japan's Kobayashi Pharma supplements

Two more unexpected compounds have been detected in Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's dietary supplements containing red yeast rice, or beni-koji.

Two more unexpected compounds have been detected in Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's dietary supplements containing red yeast rice, or beni-koji, local media reported.

The two compounds are believed to have been created by contamination of blue mold in the process of producing the active ingredient, called monacolin K, by red yeast fungi, Jiji Press reported Tuesday, citing Japanese health ministry officials.

Meanwhile, tests on rats have shown that puberulic acid, a natural compound derived from blue mold, which had been identified in a batch of supplements linked to health issues, has an adverse effect on renal function, according to the officials.

When the rats were fed the supplements that had caused the health problems and the puberulic acid alone, degeneration and necrosis were observed in some of their kidneys.

The ministry believes that the contamination of blue mold occurred during the cultivation of red rice malt, and plans to continue to study the impact of the other two compounds on kidney health, the report said.

A total of five people who took Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's beni-koji supplements have been confirmed dead as of the end of April, while many others were hospitalized, local media said.