Volcanic eruption starts in Iceland: Meteorological Office

A volcanic eruption has started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, the Meteorological Office said on Wednesday.

The eruption occurred near Sundhnukur, north of Grindavik, it said, noting that the lava fountains reach 50 meters high and the length of the fissure seems to be around 1 km and growing.