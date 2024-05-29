Indian capital records highest-ever temperature at 52.3 degrees Celsius

Mungeshpur area in the Indian capital on Wednesday recorded its highest-ever temperature at 52.3 degrees Celsius.

Reuters

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather station at Mungeshpur recorded a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at around 2:30pm local time.

On Tuesday, Mungeshpur and Narela recorded their maximum temperature at 49.9 degrees Celsius, followed by 49.8 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh.

IMD officials said that the maximum temperature has been gradually increasing over the past few days, combined with a steady increase in night-time temperatures.

The IMD said prevailing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over northwest and central India are likely to reduce gradually from Thursday.

Large parts of India are presently in the grip of severe heatwave conditions, which have severely impacted the health and livelihood of people.

Due to the heatwave, Delhi's government restricted the supply of piped water. The step has been taken due to low water levels in the Yamuna River, the main source of Delhi's water.