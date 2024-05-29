F-35 crashes in US state New Mexico

A new F-35 aircraft on Tuesday crashed near the airfield at the Albuquerque International Sunport in the US state of New Mexico, according to reports.

The pilot was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital with serious injuries, according to airport officials and Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

As of Tuesday evening, the pilot was in stable condition, said a press release from Kirtland Air Force Base.

The aircraft was a new F-35, which was being transferred from a Lockheed Martin factory to be handed over to the service at the time of the crash, officials said.

Lockheed Martin said the F-35B was en route from Fort Worth, Texas, to Edwards Air Force Base in California when it crashed after refueling at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.