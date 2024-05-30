UK parliament dissolves ahead of July general election

The British parliament dissolved on Thursday in anticipation of the general election scheduled for July 4.

The dissolution marks the conclusion of all parliamentary activities in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Campaigning has officially kicked off as 650 parliamentary seats in the Commons became vacant at one minute past midnight (2301 GMT) according to the electoral schedule.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last week that the country will hold a general election on July 4. The Conservatives have been in power for 14 years but have recently faced challenges, ranging from slow economic growth to political instability, as evidenced by frequent changes in party leadership.

The Tories currently lag behind their main rival, the Labour Party, in the latest YouGov polls.