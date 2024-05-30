Macron calls for 'reform' of Palestinian Authority

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for "reforms" from the Palestinian Authority in perspective of recognizing the state of Palestine.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for "reforms" from the Palestinian Authority in perspective of recognizing the state of Palestine.

According to a press release from the Elysee, Macron talked on the telephone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the Gaza situation.

Both presidents called for an immediate cease-fire of Israeli military intervention in Gaza, as requested by the International Court of Justice.

Macron repeated France's commitment to working with its European and Arab partners on realizing peace for Palestinians and Israelis, adding that France "places the prospect of recognizing the state of Palestine in a useful dynamic," the press release said.

In this perspective, Macron said France supports "a reformed and strengthened Palestinian Authority."

Macron also expressed his strong condemnation of the violence committed against Palestinian civilians, urging the Israeli authorities to put an end to it.