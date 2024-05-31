﻿
News / World

Yemen's Houthis claim they attacked US aircraft carrier Eisenhower

Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
Yemen's Houthi group announced on Friday they had launched ballistic missiles at the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea and the attack was accurate.
Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0

Yemen's Houthi group announced on Friday they had launched ballistic missiles at the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea and the attack was accurate.

The group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement that the attack was "in response to last night's multiple airstrikes launched by the US-British coalition" against Houthi positions in the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the capital Sanaa, and the southwestern province of Taiz.

He added that his group "will not hesitate to respond directly and immediately to every new aggression on Yemeni territory by targeting all sources of threat and all hostile American and British targets in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea."

The US military has yet to comment on the attack.

The earlier US-Britain joint operations against Houthis-held positions, including the Hodeidah Radio building and a military site in al-Salif port, killed 16 people and wounded another 41, including civilians, and damaged a number of commercial ships in the port, Sarea said via the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"This represents a clear targeting of civilians, a blatant violation of all international laws, and a full-fledged war crime," he said.

Since November last year, the Houthi group began to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, but only led to an expansion of Houthi attacks to include US and British commercial vessels and naval ships.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     