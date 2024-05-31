Trump found guilty on all charges in hush money trial

A jury in New York on Thursday found former US President Donald Trump guilty on all charges in the hush money case.

A jury in New York on Thursday found former US President Donald Trump guilty on all charges in the hush money case.

Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payment of 130,000 US dollars to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, shortly before the presidential election.

Trump became the first former president in U.S. history convicted of a crime.

The jury of 12 people reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon after deliberation started one day ago.

Judge Juan Merchan denied an acquittal motion and set a sentencing hearing for July 11.

Trump, who is widely expected to appeal afterwards, said the hush money trial against him was "rigged" and a "disgrace."

Both Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg left the courtroom shortly after the verdict was read and confirmed with jurors.

The trial started on April 15.

As the first former US president to stand a criminal trial and the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee in the 2024 general election, Trump also faces three other criminal indictments.