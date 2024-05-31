﻿
News / World

DPRK top leader orders super-large rocket units to conduct power demonstration firing

Xinhua
  09:50 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
The super-large multiple rocket units of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a power demonstration firing under the order of its top leader.
Xinhua
  09:50 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0

The super-large multiple rocket units of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a power demonstration firing under the order of its top leader, in response to the moves by South Korea of infringing upon the DPRK sovereignty, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said that the salvo firing was designed to show "what consequences our rivals will face if they provoke us," the KCNA report said.

Kim called on the DPRK nuclear forces to be more thoroughly prepared to perform its mission of deterring a war and taking the initiative in the war at any time and under sudden situation, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     