﻿
News / World

Hamas says ready to reach "full agreement" if Israel stops war

Xinhua
  10:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
Hamas announced on Thursday that it has informed mediators of its readiness to reach a "full agreement," if Israel stops its war in the Gaza Strip.
Xinhua
  10:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0

Hamas announced on Thursday that it has informed mediators of its readiness to reach a "full agreement," including a comprehensive hostages-prisoners exchange deal, if Israel stops its war in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Gaza-ruling Palestinian faction.

Hamas said it has showed flexibility and positivity in response to the efforts of the mediators throughout all previous indirect negotiating rounds, but Israel used these negotiations "as a cover for the continuation of aggression" against the Palestinian people, citing military operations in Rafah and seizure of the crossing as evidence.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions will not accept to be part of this policy by continuing negotiations in light of "aggression, killing, siege, starvation and genocide of our people," it added.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Tuesday that Israel had handed over a document with the Israeli proposal to Qatar and Egypt to resume negotiations for the exchange of detainees with Hamas and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The last round of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, hosted by Egypt for two days earlier this month, stalled after the Israeli attack on Rafah city in southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas's inclination to seek an agreement came amid continued fighting in Rafah city despite international condemnations of the Israeli attack.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     