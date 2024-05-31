Hamas says ready to reach "full agreement" if Israel stops war

Hamas announced on Thursday that it has informed mediators of its readiness to reach a "full agreement," if Israel stops its war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas announced on Thursday that it has informed mediators of its readiness to reach a "full agreement," including a comprehensive hostages-prisoners exchange deal, if Israel stops its war in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Gaza-ruling Palestinian faction.

Hamas said it has showed flexibility and positivity in response to the efforts of the mediators throughout all previous indirect negotiating rounds, but Israel used these negotiations "as a cover for the continuation of aggression" against the Palestinian people, citing military operations in Rafah and seizure of the crossing as evidence.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions will not accept to be part of this policy by continuing negotiations in light of "aggression, killing, siege, starvation and genocide of our people," it added.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Tuesday that Israel had handed over a document with the Israeli proposal to Qatar and Egypt to resume negotiations for the exchange of detainees with Hamas and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The last round of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, hosted by Egypt for two days earlier this month, stalled after the Israeli attack on Rafah city in southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas's inclination to seek an agreement came amid continued fighting in Rafah city despite international condemnations of the Israeli attack.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.