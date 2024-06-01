﻿
News / World

At least 70 confirmed dead in Gaza's Jabalia camp after Israeli army's withdrawal

Xinhua
  09:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
At least 70 Palestinians were found dead on Friday in northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp where Israel has just pulled out its armed forces after a nearly three-week offensive.
Xinhua
  09:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0

At least 70 Palestinians were found dead on Friday in northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp where Israel has just pulled out its armed forces after a nearly three-week offensive.

Local medical sources told Xinhua that ambulance and civil defense crews primitively retrieved about 70 bodies, including 20 children, from the camp, while search work continued for the missing.

The sources noted that dozens of others were reported missing under the rubble of homes, shelters, and hospitals due to Israeli air and artillery strikes in the operation.

As the Israeli forces withdrew, hundreds of residents returned from shelters to their homes in the camp to check on their properties. Some of them told Xinhua that the strikes had resulted in heavy damage to hundreds of residential units as well as roads, water supply systems, and sewage infrastructure in the camp and its surroundings.

They accused the Israeli soldiers of setting fire to apartments and residential buildings as a form of "collective punishment and revenge."

The Israeli troops of the 98th Division withdrew after completing their mission in eastern Jabalia and began preparation for continued operations in the Gaza Strip, after "rescuing seven bodies of hostages, eliminating hundreds of terrorists, and destroying a 10-km subterranean tunnel network," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday.

On the same day, the Hamas-run media office in Gaza condemned the Israeli army for adopting a "scorched earth" policy in its attack on the Jabalia camp, which left residential blocks destroyed and numerous Palestinians displaced.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees also said Friday that it has received "horrific reports" from the agency's facilities in Jabalia, where "displaced people, including children, (were) reportedly killed and injured (when) sheltering in our school."

It said on social media platform X that the IDF had besieged a shelter converted from the agency-run school in Jabalia and set tents of people sheltering there on fire.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     