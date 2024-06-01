US ex-president Trump to appeal conviction in hush money trial

Former US President Donald Trump Friday said he will appeal his conviction on all counts in the hush money trial in New York City.

Former US President Donald Trump Friday said he will appeal his conviction on all counts in the hush money trial in New York City.

Speaking at a press conference in Trump Tower on the Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Trump said "We're going to be appealing this scam," one day after he was convicted in the trial.

A jury in New York City Thursday found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payment of 130,000 US dollars in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump continued to attack the judge and stressed the trial was "rigged."

"As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair," said Trump.

Trump said his team would appeal on multiple things including the allegation that the court blocked the most crucial witness from his side.

Both Trump's supporters and critics showed up outside the Trump Tower building on Friday.

A sentencing hearing for the hush money trial has been set on July 11, shortly before the Republican National Convention.

Trump and US President Joe Biden are expected to have their first debate on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.