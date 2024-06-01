﻿
News / World

US ex-president Trump to appeal conviction in hush money trial

Xinhua
  18:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
Former US President Donald Trump Friday said he will appeal his conviction on all counts in the hush money trial in New York City.
Xinhua
  18:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0

Former US President Donald Trump Friday said he will appeal his conviction on all counts in the hush money trial in New York City.

Speaking at a press conference in Trump Tower on the Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Trump said "We're going to be appealing this scam," one day after he was convicted in the trial.

A jury in New York City Thursday found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payment of 130,000 US dollars in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump continued to attack the judge and stressed the trial was "rigged."

"As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair," said Trump.

Trump said his team would appeal on multiple things including the allegation that the court blocked the most crucial witness from his side.

Both Trump's supporters and critics showed up outside the Trump Tower building on Friday.

A sentencing hearing for the hush money trial has been set on July 11, shortly before the Republican National Convention.

Trump and US President Joe Biden are expected to have their first debate on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     