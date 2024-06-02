﻿
Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief

AFP
At least 33 Indian polling staff died on the last day of voting from heatstroke in just one state, a top election official said on Sunday.
AFP
Reuters

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of the general election at a village in Firozpur district, Punjab, India, on June 1, 2024.

At least 33 Indian polling staff died on the last day of voting from heatstroke in just one state, a top election official said on Sunday, after scorching temperatures gripped swathes of the country.

While there have been reports of multiple deaths from the intense heatwave — with temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in many places — the dozens of staff dying in one day marks an especially grim toll.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said temperatures at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh reached 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Navdeep Rinwa, chief electoral officer for the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where voting in the seventh and final stage of elections ended Saturday, said 33 polling personnel died due to the heat.

The figure included security guards and sanitation staff.

"A monetary compensation of 1.5 million rupees (US$18,000) will be provided to the families of the deceased," Rinwa told reporters.

Experts say that when a person is dehydrated, extreme heat exposure thickens their blood and causes organs to shut down.

Rinwa reported a separate incident in which a man queuing to vote in the city of Ballia lost consciousness while waiting in line.

"The voter was transported to a health facility, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival," Rinwa said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
