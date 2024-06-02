﻿
Qatar, Egypt, US urge Hamas, Israel to reach agreement

  08:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-02       0
Qatar, the United States, and Egypt have jointly called on Hamas and Israel to finalize an agreement based on the principles of a US proposal.
Qatar, the United States, and Egypt have jointly called on Hamas and Israel to finalize an agreement based on the principles of a US proposal, according to a statement from the Qatari foreign ministry on Saturday.

The three countries jointly call on both Hamas and Israel to do so "as mediators in the ongoing discussions to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees."

"These principles brought the demands of all parties together in a deal that serves multiple interests and will bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families," the statement said.

"This deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and ending the crisis," it added.

US President Joe Biden delivered a speech on Friday, in which he revealed a three-phase Israeli proposal that would lead to an end to the ongoing Gaza conflict and the release of all hostages.

