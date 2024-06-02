﻿
Kuwaiti emir appoints new crown prince

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-02
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree to appoint Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince of Kuwait.
Reuters

Kuwait's then-prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, on November 2, 2021.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree to appoint Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the Kuwait State Television reported on Saturday.

Born in 1953 in Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah previously served as prime minister in the country from 2019 to 2022.

Graduating from Kuwait University with a degree in political science, the new crown prince also once served as Kuwait's permanent representative to the United Nations, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and foreign minister.

Sheikh Mishal became Kuwait's 17th ruler on December 16, 2023, succeeding his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86.

According to the Kuwaiti constitution, Mishal must name a new crown prince within one year.

