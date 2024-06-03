﻿
News / World

Philippine volcano erupts, spews 5km high plume of ash, gas

Xinhua
  22:28 UTC+8, 2024-06-03       0
The Kanlaon volcano in central Philippines erupted Monday, spewing a column of ash and gas that rose to 5,000 meters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
Xinhua
  22:28 UTC+8, 2024-06-03       0

The Kanlaon volcano in central Philippines erupted Monday evening, spewing a column of ash and gas that rose to 5,000 meters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

"The explosive eruption produced a voluminous and incandescent plume that rapidly rose to 5,000 meters above the vent and probable pyroclastic density currents approximately 2 to 3 km down the southern and southeastern slope," the institute said.

The institute noted that coarse ashfall and sulfurous odors have been reported in communities on the volcano's western slopes.

The eruption, which occurred at 6:51 pm local time and lasted six minutes, caused the institute to raise the alert level from 1 to 2 due to the volcano's "increasing unrest," which means the current unrest "could eventually lead to further explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption."

The institute urged the people to be vigilant and avoid the four-km danger zone due to the risks of sudden explosions, rockfalls, and landslides. It also advised pilots to avoid flying close to the summit due to the danger posed by the ash to aircraft.

Kanlaon straddles the provinces of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental. It is the highest mountain on the island of Negros, with an elevation of 2,465 meters above sea level. The active stratovolcano last erupted in December 2017.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     