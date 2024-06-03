Claudia Sheinbaum leads partial vote count in Mexico's presidential election
11:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-03 0
Mexico's National Electoral Institute announced on Sunday the results of its preliminary vote count in the largest elections in the country's history.
11:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-03 0
Reuters
Mexico's National Electoral Institute announced on Sunday the results of its preliminary vote count in the largest elections in the country's history, putting Claudia Sheinbaum in the lead as Mexico's next president.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports